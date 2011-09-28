This Case Was Built To Fit A Stolen iPhone 5

An iPod sitting inside an iPhone 5 case

Photo: MIC Gadget

The Foxconn factory in Shenzen, China might be responsible for a missing iPhone 5 prototype, reports MicGadget.Even more interesting: the person who “lost” it was paid to do so.



It was sold to a Chinese case manufacturer for the equivalent of $3,100.

The stolen phone was supposedly smuggled in a case that made it look like an iPhone 4.

This should sound like a very familiar tactic to anyone who remembers when Gizmodo acquired an iPhone 4 hidden inside a case that made it look like a 3GS.

This phone had a new teardrop design, but MicGadget speculates that it houses internals that are nearly identical to the iPhone 4.

The missing phone had its software wiped, so Apple was helpless to track it down with GPS.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.