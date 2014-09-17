Foxconn Worker Detained For Allegedly Smuggling Out IPhone 6 Parts And Selling Them For $US960

Chinese police have detained a 40-year-old man who worked at Foxconn, Apple’s manufacturing partner,The Wall Street Journal reports.

The police believe the man is responsible for smuggling six iPhone 6 shells outside the factory and selling them to an outside source for 6,000 yuan ($960).

The Journal’s report is based on a local newspaper’s report.

The suspect, only identified by last name of “Qiao,” reportedly smuggled his first iPhone 6 shell from the factory after seeing an advertisement near Foxconn that read, “purchasing parts from Apple Inc. at high prices.” He called the number and was offered 1,000 yuan ($160) for any iPhone 6 shell he could sneak out.

Qiao snuck out his first shell by leaving at a peak time for quitting. After success with one, he did it with five other shells.

This helps to explain, in part, why we saw so many iPhone 6 leaks ahead of the official announcement. People at Foxconn like Qiao are getting paid to sneak out the shells.

(Via MacRumors)

