Foxconn: No, Our CEO Didn't Confirm The Apple TV

Photo: Apple

Foxconn is denying a report from last week that it has signed on to manufacture Apple’s new iTV, according to a statement given to The Next Web.”Any reports that Foxconn confirmed that it is preparing to produce a specific product for any customer are not accurate,” the company said in the statement.



The statement comes in response to a report in a local Chinese newspaper Friday claiming that Foxconn’s CEO Terry Gou had confirmed the manufacturing plant was preparing to work on Apple’s rumoured TV. The news was quickly picked up by many tech publications – including ours – as it appeared to mark the first official confirmation of the much-rumoured television from either Apple or its manufacturing partner.

However, Foxconn’s statement suggests that the paper, China Daily, misunderstood Gou’s remarks at the press event Friday.

“At no time did he confirm that Foxconn was in development or manufacturing stages for any product for any of its customers,” the company said in its statement, according to The Next Web. “He did say that Foxconn is always prepared to meet the manufacturing needs of customers should they determine that they wish to work with Foxconn in the production of any of their products.”

So at least for now, it looks like the status of the Apple television is being demoted back to rumour.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.