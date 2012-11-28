Foxconn Said To Be Building An Amazon Smartphone For Mid-2013 Launch

Photo: Google

Foxconn, the same company that makes iPhones and iPads for Apple, now has a contract to make a new smartphone for Amazon, according to DigiTimes.Amazon’s smartphone will launch in mid-2013, the report says.



Amazon has supposedly been working on a smartphone for some time now. Some thought the device would launch as early as this year along with the new Kindle Fire tablets. That didn’t happen.

The Amazon phone will likely run a heavily-modified version of Android designed to work with Amazon services and content, just like the Kindle Fire.

