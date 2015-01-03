'Foxcatcher' Movie Slammed As 'Complete Fiction' By The Olympic Wrestler Who Inspired It

David M. Benett/Getty Images for Foxcatcher Mark Schultz with Channing Tatum, who plays the wrestler in ‘Foxcatcher.’

Actor Channing Tatum is already receiving Oscar buzz for his role as Olympic wrestling champion, Mark Schultz.

Sony Pictures Classics Channing Tatum as Mark Schultz in ‘Foxcatcher.’

While Schultz previously praised the film via social media saying its stars should receive Oscars, the 54-year-old recently changed his tune.

In a New Year’s Eve Facebook and Twitter rant, Schultz slammed “Foxcatcher” director Bennett Miller and star Channing Tatum.

Many of the tweets have since been deleted, but Variety managed to grab them before they disappeared:

YOU CROSSED THE LINE MILLER. WE’RE DONE. YOU’RE CAREER IS OVER. YOU THINK I CAN’T DO IT. WATCH ME. — Mark Schultz (@MarkSchultzy) December 31, 2014 YOU THINK I’M GOING TO SIT BACK AND WATCH YOU DESTROY MY NAME AND REPUTATION I SWEAT BLOOD FOR. YOU AINT’ SEEN NOTHING YET DUDE. — Mark Schultz (@MarkSchultzy) December 31, 2014 I BUILT THIS HOUSE AND I’LL TEAR IT DOWN. YOU THINK I CAN’T TAKE YOU DOWN COZ UR A DIRECTOR. WATCH ME BENNETT… http://t.co/wQSKgq9Pwz — Mark Schultz (@MarkSchultzy) December 31, 2014 I CAN TOLERATE A LOT OF THINGS BUT I DON’T TOLERATE DISRESPECT. WE’RE DONE BENNETT. — Mark Schultz (@MarkSchultzy) December 31, 2014 Everything I’ve ever said positive about the movie I take back. I hate it. i hate it. i hate it. I hate it. i hate it. i hate it. I hate it — Mark Schultz (@MarkSchultzy) December 31, 2014 I HATE EVERYTHING THAT SCUM TOUCHES. EVERYTHING!!! — Mark Schultz (@MarkSchultzy) December 31, 2014 I HATE BENNETT MILLER. — Mark Schultz (@MarkSchultzy) December 31, 2014

A few tweets remain on Schultz’s feed:

I love Foxcatcher is about me, stars @channingtatum and immortalised Dave. I hate the way I’m portrayed. Read Foxcatcher the book for truth

— Mark Schultz (@MarkSchultzy) December 29, 2014

Foxcatcher’s scenes are mostly straight out of my book (except a few). But the relationships and personalities are complete fiction.

— Mark Schultz (@MarkSchultzy) December 29, 2014

Now that the movie’s been out a while I want to ask my friends a question. In one word, how should I feel about the way I was portrayed?

— Mark Schultz (@MarkSchultzy) December 30, 2014

Schultz explained more on Facebook, saying he was upset that it was implied in the film that he and his former coach John du Pont (played by Steve Carell) had a sexual relationship, which he called “insulting.”

Post by Mark Schultz.

He continued to assure “the integrity and truth of my story”:

Schultz ended his criticism of the movie with a plug for his book:

The Truth behind #Foxcatcher is now available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble. http://t.co/JxeuNuV5a7

— Mark Schultz (@MarkSchultzy) December 21, 2014

In November, Schultz released “Foxcatcher: The True Story of My Brother’s Murder, John du Pont’s Madness, and the Quest for Olympic Gold,” which he says is the real version of what happened.

The film, which was also released in November, has earned over $US6 million at the box office and has received tons of critical acclaim.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.