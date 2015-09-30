The first 'X-Files' trailers are out and Mulder is on a mission

Ed Araquel/FOX Gillian Anderson as Dana Scully and David Duchovny as Fox Mulder on Fox’s ‘The X-Files.’

After a string of tiny teasers, Fox finally released the first trailers for its “X-Files” revival.

Aired during Monday night’s episodes of “Gotham” and “Minority Report,” the trailers find Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) in a fever.

“In 2002, our investigation ceased but my personal obsession did not,” he can be heard in the grainy first trailer.

Trailer No. 1 ends where Mulder’s mission would obviously lead: A call to Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson).

The second trailer picks up from there as the duo continue on together and begin to smoke out some old foes.

Fans of the series will be enthused by the nods to the original in the trailers, including Mitch Pileggi’s Walter Skinner and William B. Davis as the Smoking Man.

“The X-Files” returns in a special two-night event beginning Sunday, January 24 and then it continues in its regular date and time on Monday, Jan. 25 at 8 p.m.

Watch the trailers below:

