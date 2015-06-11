Mulder and Scully are together again in new set photo from 'X-Files' revival

Mulder and Scully have reunited for Fox’s “The X-Files” revival. The proof is in the picture.

On Wednesday, the series posted the first photo of David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson together on-set.

Earlier this week, Anderson tweeted a couple photos from set:

And so it begins… pic.twitter.com/FSDI7W0bMK

— Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) June 9, 2015

“The X-Files” revival has creator and writer Chris Carter back at the helm. Duchovny and Anderson reprise the roles of FBI agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, respectively. The short season will have a mix of standalone and mythology episodes.

“Even though there’s only six [episodes], there will be a mix,” Duchovny said in a recent interview. “It’s not really ‘The X-Files’ without the mythology.”

In recent news, “Community” star Joel McHale has been cast on the series. He will play Tad O’Malley, the anchor of a popular conservative Internet news network who becomes an unlikely ally for Duchovny’s Mulder.

The X-Files returns to Fox with a two-night event starting Sunday, Jan. 24 at 10 p.m. following the NFC Championship Game and then continues on Monday, Jan. 25 at 10 p.m. After that, it will air on Mondays for the duration of the season. This is the first time X-Files will return to TV since the final season aired in 2002, although the pair shot an X-Files movie together in 2008.

