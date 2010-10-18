FOX Won't Let Me Watch The NLCS

The Phillies and Giants allegedly played Game 2 of the NLCS tonight, but I and three million other New York City residents wouldn’t know that, because when we turned on our local FOX station to watch the game, this screen was all we could see.



News Corp. has pulled their Fox5 affiliate from New York’s Cablevision customers as part of a dispute over rights fees. Fox wants more money for the network that broadcasts their most popular programming, while Cablevision says they’re too greedy and won’t even accept arbitration to settle their dispute.

It’s no coincidence that Fox resorted to this drastic measure on Saturday, just before the start of the NCLS. New York fans also missed out on a Giants football game this afternoon. If this dispute goes on long enough to wipe out Glee, House, and–heaven forbid–a theoretical Yankees World Series game, a sports fan revolt may break out. Local politicians are already weighing in on behalf of the region’s “working families.”

A similar fight took place between Cablevision and Disney in March, but the local ABC station was “miraculously” restored just moments before the broadcast of the highly popular Academy Awards ceremony. No such luck for sports fans this weekend.

