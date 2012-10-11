Report: Fox Is Already Calling For 'Taken 3'

Photo: Fox screencap

“Taken 2” hasn’t been in theatres for a week, yet Fox is already talking about a third film.Screenwriter Robert Mark Kamen told Hollywood.com the studio wants to carry on with the franchise after its huge $50 million opening weekend at the box office.



“We didn’t start talking about [Taken 3] until we saw the numbers,” said Kamen. “But then we said, ‘Oh, OK. I think we should do a third one.’ And Fox wants us to do a third one.”

There’s just one thing. The lead actor may not be on board.

Liam Neeson didn’t believe the idea of a third film seemed credible last week while speaking to Empire magazine.

“I don’t think it’s going to happen, I can’t see a possible scenario, that audiences wouldn’t go ‘Oh, come on. She’s taken again?'”

Director Olivier Megaton said last week bets on a third film were off as well.

“We want to work with Liam again on another movie, and the priority is to do something else, another movie,” Megaton told Cinemablend. “I don’t think that it will go on for Taken 3, I don’t see the point. The second one, it was fine, we closed the books.”

Screenwriter Kamen even admitted he doesn’t know where a third film would go plot wise.

“We’ve taken everyone we can take — it’s going to go in another direction,” he told Hollywood.com. “[It] should be interesting.”

The sequel definitely set the series up for a third film when it was revealed the father seeking revenge for his slain son (who was electrocuted in the first film) has two more sons out there … somewhere.

We had the thought there may be more to the daughter Kim’s (Maggie Grace) new boyfriend Jamie (Luke Grimes). He could be related to the family in some way and could go after Neeson’s Byran Mills.

Sure, it’s a long shot, and sort of a lame concept; however, Kamen seems to be out of ideas at the moment.

And, if they are to carry on with a third film, as seems inevitable at this point, this seems a somewhat logical progression in the storyline as opposed to some random “other direction.”

Think about it, both Mills’ daughter and wife asked him not to run a background check on the guy (though he probably defied them anyway as often happens in this series). As far as it seemed, though, he never did one. Rather, Mills found out the guy’s address using a GPS tracking device in his daughter’s iPhone, and was then slightly pre-occupied by the men of Istanbul.

Jamie could very well get close to Neeson’s Mills, figure out where he stashes some–if not all–of his flashy weapons and spy gear to disarm him, and then strike when the moment is right.

We could even see Mills’ other downplayed buddies get involved in the saving.

The problem with this is that we can only hear a variation of “I’ve been taken” or “Your mum’s been taken” so many times before it becomes tired as Neeson pointed out.

And, at the end of the day, there is no “Taken 3” without Liam Neeson.

