Fox Waiting Until After Its Upfront To Name Simon Cowell's Replacement On 'Idol'

You’ll have to wait just a little bit longer to find out who’s going to replace Simon Cowell on “American Idol.”



Reuters reports that Fox execs are holding off until after the season’s 2010-11 upfront presentation to advertisers on May 17 to announce Cowell’s successor.

Perhaps that’s because they don’t want to do anything that could further risk those lucrative ad dollars the declining show is still bringing in, even though it’s not quite the blockbuster TV event it used to be.

This season, according to Reuters, “American Idol’s” ratings are down 7.5 per cent from a high of 26.4 million viewers in 2009. (It averaged 30.8 million viewers at the height of its popularity in 2006.) And its status as the No.1 most-watched T.V. show in the U.S. is being challenged.

So Fox needs to bring in someone who can help turn that around.

Earlier this year we suggested that the network should put a young celebrity type in Cowell’s chair to lure in younger, advertiser-friendly viewers.

Indeed, the kids are gunning for Kanye West and Hugh Jackman.

Thoughts?

