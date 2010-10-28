VOTE NOW: FOX vs. Cablevision—Whose Fault Is It?

Perhaps not every one agrees with our position. Here’s the issue as the two parties see it:



CABLEVISION SAYS: News Corp. wants more money for their one channel than the other three over-the-air networks combined. They won’t even agree to binding arbitration from a neutral third party. If we pay their asking price, we’d have to raise rates for our loyal customers.

FOX SAYS: Our network programming is the most valuable (and expensive to produce) property on television and Cablevision doesn’t pay fair market value. They rejected our reasonable offer and aren’t even willing to negotiate. They could easily absorb the extra cost without passing it on to consumers, as evidenced by the rebates they’re offering customers who threaten to cancel their service.

So who do you think deserves more scorn?

