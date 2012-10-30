Fox Insults Everybody By Using The National Anthem As A Billboard For Promoting Shows

Photo: Fox Sports

Fox is well-known for cross-promoting its shows during live sporting events, including graphics, announcement from commentators, and occasionally seeing stars of primetime shows strategically seated. In recent years, Fox has found another avenue for self-promotion: our national anthem.Last night, prior to game four of the World Series, Demi Lovato, a judge on Fox’s “The X-Factor,” sang the national anthem (and it was awful). And the night before, it was Zooey Deschanel of Fox’s “New Girl.” It was also the second straight World Series in which both sang the national anthem.



In fact, eight times in the last two World Series, including all four games this season, the singer of the national anthem had ties to a show on Fox…

2011 Game 1 — Scotty McCreery, a former contestant on “American Idol”

2011 Game 4 — Zooey Deschanel, star of “New Girl”

2011 Game 5 — Demi Lovato, judge on “The X-Factor”

2011 Game 7 — Chris Daughtry, a former contestant on “American Idol”

2012 Game 1 — Philip Phillips, a former contestant on “American Idol”

2012 Game 2 — Matthew Morrison, star of “Glee”

2012 Game 3 — Zooey Deschanel, star of “New Girl”

2012 Game 4 — Demi Lovato, judge on “The X-Factor”

And while they are accomplished as singers to some degree, Fox made sure we knew they were part of the Fox family. Notice above that Fox did not identify any of Lovato’s musical accomplishments, just her role on their network. It is also worth noting that Fox (or Major League Baseball) invited Deschanel, and not M. Ward, the other member of her band She & Him.

But maybe the most egregious part of this is that the last two games were in Detroit. Not only did Fox and MLB trot out retreads, they ignored a long and rich history of music in the home of Motown. A history with singers much more accomplished (and talented) than these human billboards.

It’s insulting to Detroit. It’s insulting to accomplished singers. It is insulting to baseball fans. And it is insulting to our country.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.