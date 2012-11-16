Fox Affiliate In Denver Actually Confirms UFO Sighting Above The City

Photo: YouTube/Andre Heath

An aviation expert told Fox31 Denver that he cannot identify a flying object caught on video by civilians and photojournalists.A Denver man has been recording the flights—which he says take off around noon or 1 p.m. a couple of times a week—and a Fox31 photojournalist documented the same phenomenon.



Steve Cowell—a former commercial pilot, instructor and FAA accident prevention counselor—watched the videos and told Fox31 that the object “is not an aeroplane, that is not a helicopter, those are not birds” or insects and it moves faster than any aircraft that he knows of.

“As it fits the definition, it’s an unidentified flying object,” Cowell said.

The Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) told Fox 31 that “no one has had any reports of the activity you described…nor have any of our employees observed anything of this nature either visually or on their radar displays.”

And the North American Aerospace defence Command (NORAD) said they “did not have any noted air activity in the Denver area during the times you indicated.”

Here’s the report:

