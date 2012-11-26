FOX Sports Tweeted A Brutal Zinger At Angry Chicago Bears Fans

FOX aired a game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears this afternoon, but in the third quarter, with the Bears up 25-10, the decision was made to switch the broadcast over to a closely fought game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons.



Bears an Vikings fans weren’t happy with that move, but there wasn’t anything they could do but go on Twitter to slam FOX.

And they did, aiming a stream of outraged tweets at @NFLonFOX — around 1,000, according to Chris Morran at the Consumerist.

Then, whoever was behind the keyboard that runs the Twitter account for Cleatus, the animated robot that pops up on FOX’s broadcasts (yes, it has a name and 18,000+ followers), unleashed this zinger at the angry Bears fans:

I understand #Bears fan are upset the game was switched but it could be worse, it could be last week and you could be down 32-7! — Cleatus (@CLEATUSonFOX) November 25, 2012

Ouch.

@NFLonFOX retweeted Cleatus’ Twitterbomb, which made folks even more mad. It later deleted the tweet.

DirecTV customers who have NFL Sunday Ticket were eventually able to watch the game when it was un-blacked out, so that’s a consolation.

