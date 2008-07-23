FOX TV Paid To Put McDonald's Coffee On Morning Show Desk

Product placement has crossed into local news, with a Las Vegas Fox affiliate prominently displaying McDonald’s iced coffee during the morning news.



New York Times: In recent weeks, anchors on the Fox affiliate in Las Vegas, KVVU, sit with cups of McDonald’s iced coffee on their desks during the news-and-lifestyle portion of their morning show. The anchors rarely touch the cups.

Executives at the station, one of 12 owned by Meredith Corporation, say the six-month promotion is meant to shore up advertising revenue and, as they told the news staff, will not influence content…

The arrangement does raise questions about potential conflicts between the intended message and news content. The ad agency that arranged the promotion said the coffee cups would most likely be whisked away if KVVU chooses to report a negative story about McDonald’s.

Yet the station said they would continue to cover McDonald’s honestly and truthfully. We guess it’s not a problem that the anchors barely touch the coffee.

Photo from Fox5 via nytimes.com

