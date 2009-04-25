Fox's Cheap Trick For "Wolverine" Fans: Alternate Endings

The theatrical version of Wolverine may not include that extra footage Fox execs mentioned, but it will contain multiple “Easter eggs,” or additional scenes, after the credits. Not all of the extra scenes will be shown in every theatre, though; they’ll be scattered around.



We’re glad that the version of Wolverine released to theatres will actually include some scenes not in the pirated copy, even if those extra clips aren’t in the movie itself. But, if the people behind the film think that moviegoers will make multiple trips to the theatre merely to see these Easter eggs, they’re crazy.

We hope the movie itself is good enough that people will see it multiple times because they like the story, but if it’s a dud, there’s no way people will go back just to see a new scene after the credits. Furthermore, with ticket prices as expensive as they are, even if people like the movie, they might not be willing to go back again on the off-chance that they’ll see a different scene at the end.

That’s the other thing: We still don’t know how many versions of the movie (with different Easter eggs) will be floating around or which theatres will be showing which versions. Hopefully Fox, or filmgoers, will provide a little more guidance on that front, because going on a movie Easter egg hunt in this economy is ridiculous.

And why would people even bother to do that when all of those extra scenes will likely make their way onto the Internet shortly after the film’s released. It would have been wiser to put all of those extra scenes in every theatrical cut, or maybe even insert some additional footage into the movie itself, sort of like Fox execs promised.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.