Fox News To New Yorkers: Shovel Your Own Snow, You Nanny State Loving Cry Babies!

On last night’s The O’Reilly Factor, guest host Eric Bolling debated exactly what Ed Rendell‘s meant when he said that America was becoming “a nation of wusses” following the announcement that the NFL had canceled the Eagles game on Sunday.According to Bolling and conservative radio host Ben Ferguson, it means that New Yorkers should shovel their own snow and if they can’t, its because they rely on the government too much. Also, the government shouldn’t be involved in healthcare and we should stop giving people unemployment benefits.



“The problem in this country is we have become a big nanny, cry baby state where we expect the government to do everything. ;Oh my gosh, there is snow outside. You need to salt it, ice it, fix it. Oh my gosh. I can’t find a job in over two years so give me a check for two years.’ I mean, name the last time the government bailed us out of anything and this is the same government now that we want to trust with our health care. That’s the scary part,” Ferguson said.

Considering that Rendell’s original comments were about a football game, it might seem like a bit of stretch to extrapolate it into a discussion about healthcare, unemployment benefits and taxes. You have to give it to conservatives though: no matter what the issue is, they really will take any opening to attack the president and his policies.

