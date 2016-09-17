Fox is reportedly suing Netflix for poaching employees

Fox is suing Netflix for poaching employees from the network, TheWrap reports.

A spokesperson for Fox told the outlet, “As our complaint explains, we filed this lawsuit because we believe Netflix is defiantly flouting the law by soliciting and inducing employees to break their contracts. We intend to seek all available remedies to enforce our rights and hold Netflix accountable for its wrongful behaviour.”

The plaintiffs in the suit, Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation and Fox 21 Television Studios, claim that Netflix is “encouraging” Fox employees to tear up their contracts.

More to come as the story develops…

