FOX Still Fumes Over MLB's Role In Cablevision Dispute*

MLB Advanced Media’s MLB.TV

News Corp’s dispute with Cablevision last month has spilled over to FOX and MLB, thanks to baseball’s baffling corporate structure, according to SportsBusiness Journal.FOX decision to pull the network from Cablevision’s lineup during the baseball playoffs was undermined when Cablevision offered to reimburse customers who purchased MLB.TV to watch the blacked out World Series games online. FOX is still upset over the incident.



But when it complained to baseball’s top brass, the league’s hands were tied. That’s because although MLB’s separate Advanced Media arm negotiated that online deal with FOX and Turner Sports, the murky distinction between the two operations caused confusion.

Major League Baseball’s Park Avenue league offices are completely separate from the league’s Advanced Media division in Chelsea. And according to the SportsBusiness Journal, that unique arrangement has confused sponsor brands and advertising agencies for years, since they must negotiate two different deals in order to secure any baseball licenses.

The detailed report on MLB operations gives a full accounting of how the split has affected ad sales and speculation as to how long it will last.

