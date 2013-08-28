No One Is Watching Fox Sports 1's 'SportsCenter' Killer

Fox Sports 1 Hosts Jay Onrait and Dan O’Toole

Fox Sports Live — the flagship nightly highlight show from Fox Sports 1 — is predictably struggling to gain traction with viewers.

The ratings from last night:

Overnights (rounded to single digit) from 11pm-midnight last night: SportsCenter (0.6), Olbermann (0.4) Fox Sports Live (0.0).

We probably shouldn’t read too much into these numbers.

Fox Sports 1 is a week old, and the things that will determine the success of the network — its portfolio of live sports rights, most importantly — have little to do with how many people watch a highlight show at 11 p.m. on a Monday during the dead zone of the sports calender.

It took SportsCenter 35 years to build its audience, and it’s not going to go away overnight.

Fox Sports Live’s debut show last week came right after a live UFC event, and it got a decent 0.39 rating.

Still, 0.0 is 0.0.

