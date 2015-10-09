Fox Sports' Katie Nolan rips 'garbage human' Greg Hardy for his insensitive comments following a suspension

Greg Hardy is returning to the NFL after being held out of football for over a year following domestic abuse charges.

Hardy was convicted of assault on his ex-girlfriend Nicole Holder last year, in a shocking tale in which he was accused of throwing her onto a couch full of assault rifles and choking her. He was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list, missing all but one game.

The charges were later dismissed during the appeal when the accuser did not make herself available to assist in the case. The district attorney’s office at the time said they had “reliable information” that Hardy and Holder had reached a civil settlement which played a role in her decision.

This offseason, Hardy signed a one-year, $US11 million deal with the Cowboys. He was originally suspended for 10 games by the NFL, but appealed, and had it reduced to four games.

Hardy’s suspension is now over and he is set to play Sunday against the New England Patriots. During his media session on Wednesday, however, Hardy seemed disturbingly unfazed by his year off from football and the awful details from his altercation with Holder.

When asked about getting back on the field, Hardy said he hopes to come out “guns blazing.” When asked about facing Tom Brady and the Patriots, he said, “I love seeing Tom Brady, he’s cool as crap. Have you seen his wife? I hope she comes to the game. I hope her sister comes to the game, all her friends come to the game.”

Later, he was asked about playing the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 and quarterback Blake Bortles, whose girlfriend is supposedly attractive, Hardy said, “Is she? This kind of information is important. That’s how I select my Pro-Bowls.”

The ironic and tone-deaf nature of these comments didn’t escape Fox Sports’ Katie Nolan, who skewered Hardy in an excellent segment.

“That’s baffling to me,” Nolan said in response to Hardy’s “guns blazing” comment. “And not just as a woman, but as a person who majored in public relations. How do you let that comment happen?”

In response to Hardy’s comments about Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, Nolan continued, criticising the reporters who encouraged Hardy to say these types of things.

“Greg Hardy had to pretend to respect women for 12 minutes — just 12 minutes — and he couldn’t even do that. And what’s worse: no one stopped him.”

While criticising the reporter who asked about Bortles, Nolan said, “What matters to you? Seriously. What matters to you? Because expecting a garbage human, who has been punished for being garbage, to come back from his suspension and not immediately resume being garbage is asking the bare minimum. And if me hoping the NFL, and the Cowboys, and their PR people, and the media could act with just a shred of human decency is ruining football for you, then I’m disappointed, I guess.”

Watch the entire segment below:

