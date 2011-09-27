Fox Sports Issued An On-Air Apology For Fabricating Jay Cutler Headlines

AP



Fox Sports issued a public apology prior to yesterday’s Chicago Bears game for fabricating news headlines concerning Jay Cutler in its week one broadcast.As part of the never-ending discussion regarding Cutler’s non-performance in last season’s NFC Championship Game, Fox ran a video package with the on-screen headlines: “Cutler Leaves With Injury,” “Cutler Lacks Courage” and “Cutler’s No Leader.”

colour analyst Daryl Johnston then described the words as “actual headlines from the local papers in Chicago.”

They weren’t.

The Chicago Tribune searched through every headline in Chicago – and across the country, for that matter – and found no such verbiage.

Fox studio analyst Curt Menefee issued the apology:

“Now, the production team told our announcer Daryl Johnston that a taped video package that made air came from actual headlines concerning Bears quarterback Jay Cutler’s performance during last year’s NFC Championship Game. While in fact, they were not. Fox Sports regrets this mistake and apologizes to Cutler, the Chicago Bears organisation and everyone involved.”

