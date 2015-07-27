Fox Sports is now going to stream all the Australian soccer games it doesn't already broadcast on pay TV

Photo: Getty Images.

Pay TV company Fox Sports is joining the relentless march of online services, announcing it will start streaming the Westfield FFA Cup matches it doesn’t put to air from round 32, starting this Wednesday.

The deal means 20 non-broadcast matches will be streamed live on the Fox Sports website as well as on Apple TV via Fox Sports Now.

Fans will need a Fox Sports digital subscription to watch the games, or if they are a subscriber via Foxtel or digital subscriber through News Corp newspapers, the streamed matches will be available free via existing logins.

CEO Patrick Delany said the streamed games will have multi-camera coverage and full commentary.

Full replays will also be available online at the conclusion of matches.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.