Fox Already Sold 85% Of Its Super Bowl Ads

The NFL season hasn’t even started yet, but Fox Sports has already sold 85% of its Super Bowl ad slots,
according to Bruce Horovitz at USA Today.
Horovitz reports that Fox Sports expects that figure to rise to 90% of inventory by the time the season kicks off Sept. 5. That percentage is in line with what CBS had sold for the 2013 Super Bowl this time a year ago.
USA Today reports that 30-second spots are going for more than $US4 million, an increase from the $US3.8 million average price for spots at the big game last year.
The 2014 Super Bowl will take place Feb. 2, 2014 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
