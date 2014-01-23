Fox Finally Reveals All Of The Things Ex-CNBC Anchor Maria Bartiromo Will Be Doing

Fox Business Network has officially announced that it has signed Maria Bartiromo, according to a release.

Back in November, it was reported that Bartiromo, affectionately known as the “Money Honey,” was leaving CNBC after 20 years to join Fox Business.

Fox had not made an official announcement until now.

Bartiromo has been named a Global Markets Editor at Fox Business. She will anchor a daily show for Fox Business and a Sunday business-focused show for Fox News Channel.

She starts on February 1st.

Bartiromo is currently in Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum.

Here’s the full announcement:

FOX Business Network (FBN) has signed veteran financial anchor Maria Bartiromo to a multi-year deal, announced Roger Ailes, Chairman and CEO of FOX News. In her new role, Bartiromo will serve as Global Markets Editor, anchoring a daily market hours program for FBN, as well as a Sunday business focused show on FOX News Channel (FNC). She will begin her tenure at FOX Business on February 1st with each program launching before the end of the first quarter. In making the announcement, Ailes said, “I tapped Maria to report live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange while at CNBC, and I am delighted to have her join me once again alongside our star lineup at FOX Business.” Most recently, Bartiromo anchored CNBC’s top-rated markets program, Closing Bell with Maria Bartiromo. In 2004, she took over as anchor of the weekly nationally syndicated show, The Wall Street Journal Report, which was later renamed On the Money with Maria Bartiromo. She joined CNBC in 1993, and made history in 1995 as the first journalist to report live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on a daily basis. Prior to tenure there, Bartiromo served as a producer, writer and assignment editor for CNN Business News. A recipient of numerous prestigious awards, Bartiromo was the first female journalist to be inducted into the Cable Hall of Fame in 2011. In 2009, the Financial Timesnamed her one of the “50 Faces That Shaped the Decade.” She was honored with two News and Documentary Emmy Awards; in 2008 for her NBC Nightly News special, Bailout Talks Collapse, and in 2009 for her Inside the Mind of Google CNBC documentary. She also received a Gracie Award for her CNBC special, Greenspan: Power, Money & the American Dream. Bartiromo is the author of several books, including The Weekend That Changed Wall Street and The 10 Laws of Enduring Success. She writes a monthly column forUSA Today and has written columns for Businessweek, Milano Finanza, Individual Investor, Ticker and Reader’s Digest magazines. She has also been published in theFinancial Times, Newsweek, Town & Country, Registered Rep and the New York Post. In addition to being a member of the Board of Trustees of New York University, she is on the Board of Directors of the New York City Ballet, the Girl Scout Council of Greater New York, and the National Italian American Foundation (NIAF). She is a member of the Board of Directors of the Young Global Leaders of the World Economic Forum, the Council on Foreign Relations, the Economic Club of New York, and the Board of Governors of the Columbus Citizens Foundation. A graduate of New York University, Bartiromo earned a degree in journalism and economics. She later served as an adjunct professor at NYU Stern School of Business in the fall semesters of 2010 through 2012.

