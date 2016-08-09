Fox is doing a game show based on the Shazam music app

Shazam is the next app to get the Hollywood treatment.

Fox is developing a musical game show called “Beat Shazam,” Fox TV group co-chairman Dana Walden announced during the Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills on Monday.

It will be produced by “The Voice” and “Survivor” producer Mark Burnett in partnership with the song identifying app.

It will be “an interactive musical game show,” in which teams will compete to identify songs, Fox entertainment president Dave Madden explained. The winning team will then go up against Shazam for the grand prize.

They didn’t give a premiere date for the show.

Apps have become increasingly popular inspirations for TV and film. “The Angry Birds Movie” was released in May an it was recently announced that a “Pokémon Go” movie is in the works. NBC also bought a show based on the mobile app, QuizUp, last year.

