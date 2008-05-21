Fox Set to Win 2007-2008 TV Season

Variety reports: A dominant Fox is set to be crowned the winner of the 2007-08 television season, one that the broadcast biz — and perhaps even Fox — would just as soon forget.



The writers strike, along with the rising popularity of DVRs and the increased availability of programming on multiple platforms conspired to make this the lowest-rated season on record for the broadcasters. There also was a dearth of breakout hits, with no new show emerging as the biz’s saviour .

Of course, the broadcasters have been losing audience share to cable for years — but this season saw the most troubling year-to-year declines yet. Read more from Variety.

