Fox Eyes The 2014, 2016 Olympic Games

Fox is gearing up to bid on TV rights for the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, and the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio De Janeiro, Variety reports.It’s easy to see why.



Even though NBC was projected to lose $200 million on the 2010 Winter Games, they were a ratings smash for the network, with the average Sunday primetime broadcast bringing a viewership of 23.3 million—that’s 4 million more eyeballs and 21% above the 2006 Winter Games.

Indeed, Fox, which has never broadcast The Olympics, has had its eye on the games for the past few years.

It bid on the 2010 Vancouver Games and the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, but its $1.3 billion offer was bested both by ABC/ESPN ($1.6 billion) and NBCU ($2.2 billion).

“It’s one of those great things to have,” Fox Sports’ David Hill told Variety.

If NBCU doesn’t bid aggressively again, that would leave ABC/ESPN as Fox’s top competition.

ESPN just lost the bidding for the NCAA March Madness, so it will be looking for a widely-watched sports event to follow this summer’s World Cup.

