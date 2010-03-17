FOX Sells Primetime Ads At $122,098; NBC At $76,436

Bad news for broadcast networks: Primetime ad pricetags are sinking.In the fourth quarter, networks’ primetime ad costs dipped by 11% to $105,821, according to an analysis by TargetCast tcm.



But FOX can still sell their ads at the highest primetime rate: $122,098 per unit. NBC was in 4th place at $76,436.

Lower ratings during Conan O’Brien’s former Tonight Show spot also brought lower CPUs for the network. TargetCast claims NBC lost 8% of their costs, lowering their ads to an average of $22,643.

As for cable, TV fared much better. The average unit cost of the Top 15 A25-54 rated cable networks in primetime was up 5%. At the top was ESPN at $40,000, followed by USA and TBS at nearly $18,000.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.