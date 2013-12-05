Fox Has Sold All Its Super Bowl Ad Slots -- And They Went For Even More Than They Did Last Year

M&M’s parent company, Mars, will advertise at the 2014 Super Bowl, but it’s unknown which of its brands will be featured.

Fox has now sold out all of its television advertising inventory for the 2014 Super Bowl, and the ads went for even more money than they did last year.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Fox has sold all of its commercial inventory for February’s big game for an average of $US4 million per 30-second spot, with some ad slots going for as high as $US4.5 million. This tops last year’s average price of $US3.8 million.

The news comes several months after a number of large brands, including Subway and Cars.com, said they wouldn’t be advertising at this year’s Super Bowl because it was too expensive. Perhaps those brands might be inclined to spend money on ads during the Super Bowl’s pre- and post-game shows, on which there are still a decent number of openings.

Though major brands like Pepsi Co. and Anheuser-Busch will advertise during the game, Neil Mulcahy, Fox Sports Media Group’s evp of sales, told the L.A. Times there would be fewer movies advertised at this year’s game.

Here’s a list of which companies we know will be advertising during the 2014 Super Bowl, which will be played Feb. 2 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey:

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Butterfinger

Chevrolet

Doritos

GoDaddy

Hyundai Motor America

Intuit

Jaguar

Kia Motor

Mars

Oikos (Dannon)

Pepsi

Wonderful Pistachios

