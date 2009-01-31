"Arrested Development" Not Toast: Fox Working On The Movie

After reports circulated yesterday that longtime holdout Michael Cera would do the Arrested Development movie, Fox Searchlight has begun inking deals with castmembers and the crew of the TV series, sources tell Entertainment Weekly. There’s no script yet, but this news is probably the strongest indication yet that the long-anticipated film will actually happen.



According to EW‘s report, Fox Searchlight is negotiating deals with creator Mitch Hurwitz, producers Brian Grazer and Ron Howard and the cast.

Photo from EW.com

See Also:

“Slumdog Millionaire”‘s Success Explained: It’s The Economy, Stupid

Australia Ending “Completely Inspired” By The Economic Crisis

Reminder To Big Media: Pulling Shows Off Hulu Boosts Piracy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.