Fox Interns Call For More Interns To Join New Lawsuit

Fox Searchlight interns unite!

Photo: Screengrab

The unpaid interns of the entertainment industry will not go quietly!Two interns, Alex Footman and Eric Glatt, sued Fox Searchlight last fall for violating minimum wage and overtime laws.



Now, the plaintiffs are looking to “broaden the scope of the case to include all interns who participated in Fox Entertainment Group’s internship program,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The pair’s new lawsuit now names two additional plaintiffs. Eden Antalik was a corporate FEG intern while Kanene Gratts worked as an intern on the movie “(500) Days of Summer.”

The lawsuit claims that further investigation shows “the same hiring, personnel and company policies that applied to Searchlight interns applied to all interns who participated in FEG’s internship program.”

In response to the original suit last October, the company blamed any “intern abuse” on “Black Swan” director Darren Aronofsky and his production company, saying they were never Fox Searchlight interns.

In July 2010, 20th Century Fox and other Fox entertainment units started paying their interns $8 per hour, but were unpaid before that time, even though they had to fill out I-9 forms, sign confidentiality agreements, and were considered employees.

Similar cases were filed against Conde Nast, Hearst, and “The Charlie Rose Show.” At Conde Nast, the company reformed its internship programs to add a $550 stipend, per semester.

SEE ALSO: Unpaid interns forced to work like unpaid interns >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.