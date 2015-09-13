Arnold Schwarzenegger's 21-year-old son is about to make his TV debut

Actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, Patrick, Schwarzenegger, is about to make his television debut. He has been cast on Fox’s new series, “Scream Queens.”

The show’s co-creator Ryan Murphy broke the news on Twitter.

Happy to announce that PATRICK SCHWARZENEGGER has joined the cast of SCREAM QUEENS pic.twitter.com/hmcPWMGwqQ

— Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) September 11, 2015

No further details on the role has been released. Patrick will join an ensemble cast that includes Nick Jonas, Lea Michele, Diego Boneta, Emma Roberts, Keke Palmer, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Patrick’s mother, journalist Maria Shriver, posted a proud tweet about her son’s casting.

Always knew @MrRPMurphy was smart. Congrats @PSchwarzenegger Screaming here at home with joy for you! https://t.co/Y1PDSOjcuH

— Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) September 11, 2015

“Scream Queens” revolves around a college sorority which is being haunted by its many bloody secrets and a serial killer who wants revenge.

According to IMDB, Patrick, 21, had a small role in 2013’s “Grown Ups 2” and Greg Kinnear’s “Stuck in Love.” His upcoming projects include the films “Scout’s Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse” and “Dear Eleanor.”

“Scream Queens” premieres Tuesday, September 27 at 8 p.m.

