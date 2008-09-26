Fox's "Do Not Disturb" Becomes First Cancellation Of Fall TV Season

Entertainment Weekly‘s Michael Ausiello reports that the first cancellation of the fall TV season is Fox’s Do Not Disturb. The sitcom was evidently so bad (we never watched and apparently neither did anyone else), that its producers publicly apologized earlier this week for “being the perpetrators of such bad television.”



You know it’s a bad sign when producers are criticising their own program.

But, seriously, we feel bad for Jerry O’Connell. After all, he has twins on the way; someone find him another gig. (But, in the meantime, thank goodness that Missus has a hot TV show of her own.)

EW: And the award for first cancellation of the new fall season goes to…Fox’s Do Not Disturb!

Sources confirm to me exclusively that the critically savaged sitcom, starring a slumming Jerry O’Connell and Niecy Nash, has been axed after three low-rated episodes. The show’s Wednesday time slot will be filled with repeats of ‘Til Death, which upgrades the network’s 9 to 10 p.m. comedy block from excruciatingly painful to unbearably painful. (And yes, that is an upgrade, albeit a very slight one.)

A Fox insider insists no official decision has been made re: Do Not Disturb‘s fate.

