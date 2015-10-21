Agent Mulder wonders if all his work is a lie in a new 'X-Files' revival trailer that just dropped

With about three months to go until “X-Files” returns to Fox, the network has released another new trailer.

In the 30-second video, Agent Fox Mulder shows some scepticism about the project they have been working on for years.

“What if our work, the X-Files, everything we’ve been led to believe in, is a lie?” Mulder asks.

“The X-Files” returns in a special two-night event beginning Sunday, January 24 and then it continues in its regular date and time on Monday, Jan. 25 at 8 p.m.

Watch the trailer below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.