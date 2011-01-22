Fox Rejects 'Jesus Hates Obama' Super Bowl Ad

At this rate the commercials that get rejected are going to trump the ones that make it in.



Here’s the latest ad Fox has turned down for the Super Bowl. It comes from a a conservative comedy site called JesusHatesObama.com. The URL pretty much says it all.

Presumably the website didn’t expect this to get in. However, getting rejected from the Super Bowl is the new way to guarantee clicks! Regardless, this is pretty funny. Watch below.

