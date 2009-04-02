Fox Recruits FBI To Hunt Down "Wolverine" Leaker

Fox is furious about last night’s Wolverine leak and is vowing to take all possible measures to punish whoever released what they claim is an early cut of the film. That includes getting the FBI involved, who apparently have nothing better to do these days than resolve piracy disputes.



The studio released the following statement to Nikki Finke detailing its response:

“Last night, a stolen, incomplete and early version of X-Men Origins: Wolverine was posted illegally on a website. It was without many effects, had missing and unedited scenes and temporary sound and music. We immediately contacted the appropriate legal authorities and had it removed. We forensically mark our content so we can identify sources that make it available or download it. The source of the initial leak and any subsequent postings will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law – the courts have handed down significant criminal sentences for such acts in the past. The FBI and the MPAA also are actively investigating this crime. We are encouraged by the support of fansites condemning this illegal posting and pointing out that such theft undermines the enormous efforts of the filmmakers and actors, and above all, hurts the fans of the film.”

(The statement wouldn’t be a message to other would-be leakers, by any chance?)

