Fox Has $5.5 Billion Record-Breaking Year At Box Office

20th Century Fox ‘Dawn of The Planet of The Apes’ was one of Fox’s top performing movies this year.

It was a huge year for 20th Century Fox.

Deadline reports that the studio had a record-breaking year, earning more than $US5.5 billion globally at the box office, which is remarkable considering 2014 was particularly dismal for movie attendance. In fact, it was the worst year at the box office in 19 years.

However, Fox produced several of the highest-grossing films this year, including “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” “Dawn of The Planet of The Apes,” and “Rio 2.” Below are the studio’s top ten performing movies of 2014 (via Box Office Mojo):

1. “X-Men: Days of Future Past”: $US746 million

2. “Dawn of The Planet of The Apes”: $US708.3 million

3. “How To Train Your Dragon”: $US618.9 million

4. “Rio 2”: $US498.8 million

5. “Gone Girl”: $US362.3 million

6. “The Maze Runner”: $US339.8 million

7. “The Fault In Our Stars”: $US304.2 million

8. “Mr. Peabody & Sherman.“$US272.9 million

9. “Penguins Of Madagascar”: $US270.7 million

10. “Exodus: Gods & Kings”: $US202.8 million

In North American box offices alone, Fox grossed $US1.79 billion, making it the studio’s best performing year ever.

Comparatively, Deadline reports that Disney came in second at the box office this year, with a $US1.6 billion domestic gross, thanks to its mega-hit “Guardians of The Galaxy” and spillover from 2013’s “Frozen.” Warner Brothers, which was the leading studio in 2013, came behind Disney, with a $US1.54 billion domestic gross. Despite the end-of-year hacking nightmares, Sony was the fourth best-performing studio this year, followed by Universal, Paramount, and Lionsgate, respectively. Lionsgate was responsible for “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1,” but Fox’s success this year proves that it takes several smash hits to break records.

