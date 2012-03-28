After Trayvon Martin, Fox Pulls Teaser Trailer For Comedy 'neighbourhood Watch'

Photo: screengrab

Fox has decided to pull its teaser trailer and promotional poster for summer film, “neighbourhood Watch,” featuring funnymen Ben Stiller and Jonah Hill, according to The Hollywood Reporter.The film sounds innocent, albeit ridiculous, enough—a group of dads who form a neighbourhood watch group to escape family life discover an alien plot to destroy mankind.



However, given the investigation into the controversial death of Trayvon Martin, who was allegedly gunned down by a community watchman, Fox studio has decided to pull the marketing.

In the trailer, we see both mothers and children fearful of the neighbourhood patrol dads. Stiller and Hill also come across perhaps a little too aggressive with a minor.

Obviously the trailer was over-exaggerated as over-the-top humour; however, given recent events, it’s clear this will only add more fuel to the fire for alleged shooter George Zimmerman.

You can watch the trailer below, for now:

