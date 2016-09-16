Dramatic swing puts Trump back on top

A Fox News poll released Thursday found Donald Trump held a 1-point lead over Hillary Clinton in a head-to-head matchup, a dramatic swing for the Republican nominee over the last six weeks.

Clinton, the Democratic nominee, held a 1-point lead over Trump when the race was expanded to include Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson and Green Party nominee Jill Stein.

But the results were a far cry from a Fox poll released in early August, when Clinton held a 10-point lead over Trump in a head-to-head matchup.

The Fox poll is the latest to show the race tightening. The RealClearPolitics polling average, without the latest Fox poll added to the fray, had Clinton up on Trump by just 1.8 points in a two-way race Thursday. Clinton had been up by more than 6 points at the end of August, according to the average.

In addition, renowned statistician Nate Silver’s “polls-plus” forecast on FiveThirtyEight showed that Trump now has a roughly 40% chance of winning the election, the highest he’s been in the model since late July, just after the Republican National Convention.

Thursday’s Fox poll surveyed of 1,006 randomly chosen registered voters. The margin of error is plus-or-minus 3 percentage points.

