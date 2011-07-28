Fox Is Going To Make You Wait 8 Days To View Your favourite Shows Online

There may now be a paywall standing between you and the newest episode of “Glee.”



Fox had decided to change the way its audience watches its programming online — only subscribers to certain multichannel providers will have access to new TV episodes the day after they air.

Everyone else? There will be an eight day wait.

Dish Network is the first multichannel provider to sign such a deal with Fox, according to B&C, however, the network is looking to make similar “TV Everywhere” contracts with other providers.

As B&C notes, Fox is not the first to embrace these “TV Everywhere” deals:

“Nielsen began offering combined TV, DVR, VOD and online ratings that allow programmers to get ratings credit for programming that are viewed within three says and air with the same ad load.”

Fox’s new policy will kick in on August 15.

