'Prison Break' sequel is moving forward at Fox

Fox ‘Prison Break’ stars Dominic Purcell, left, and Wentworth Miller willl return for Fox’s broadcast.

Fox is moving forward on a continuation of its critically-acclaimed series, “Prison Break.”

The show’s original creator Paul Scheuring and stars Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell have signed on to return, Fox executives said during Thursday’s Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills, according to TheWrap.

Fox is awaiting the show bible and scripts from Scheuring. “Once we have those written materials, I feel confident we’ll go straight to series with that one,” Fox Television Group Co-chairman and Co-CEO Gary Newman said about the proposed 10-episode return.

The sequel will continue after Season 4 and totally disregard the straight-to-video movie that killed off Miller’s character, Michael Scofield.

Fox’s ‘X-Files’ continuation will debut in January 2016.

In addition to the show’s original fans and those who discovered the show later on Netflix or other video sites, Fox Television Group Co-chairman and Co-CEO Dana Walden believes the show can bring on new viewers.

“I would describe it as a bit of a sequel,” Walden said. “It picks up with the characters several years after we left them in the show. The brothers will be back. Some of the iconic characters from that show will be back. I don’t think Paul knows exactly where it’s going over the 10 episode arc, but it will address some of the questions from the original show but also appeal to new audiences.”

Fox has been going back to the programming well often with its “24” continuation last year and the upcoming “X-Files” return.

