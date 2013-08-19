An NFL Sideline Reporter Got Drilled In The Face By A Pass During Warmups

Pam Oliver of Fox Sports was recording a segment on the sideline during warmups prior to the Sunday Night Football matchup when Colts backup quarterback Chandler Harnish threw a pass that nailed Oliver in the face.

The pass did not appear to be off-target. Rather, Oliver was just standing in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Oliver did appear OK and remained on the sideline during the game. Here’s the pass…

Here is a slightly longer video…

