An NFL Sideline Reporter Got Drilled In The Face By A Pass During Warmups

Pam Oliver of Fox Sports was recording a segment on the sideline during warmups prior to the Sunday Night Football matchup when Colts backup quarterback Chandler Harnish threw a pass that nailed Oliver in the face.
The pass did not appear to be off-target. Rather, Oliver was just standing in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Oliver did appear OK and remained on the sideline during the game. Here’s the pass…
Here is a slightly longer video…
