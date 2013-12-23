There's A Hidden Feature In Fox's Holiday-Themed NFL Scoreboard

Fox brought out its special holiday-themed scoreboard graphic for Week 16 of NFL action.
It features (somewhat confusingly) Christmas lights to represent how many timeouts each team has left. It also has a snowfall animation on top of it.
Yes, the snow actually accumulates.
It’s pretty cool, and there are all sorts of hidden Easter eggs involved. The coolest one by far is what happens when the snow it piled as high as it goes. IT MELTS:
Here it is falling:
We spent some time just watching the scoreboard, here’s what we found.
1:25 left in the quarter, low levels of accumulation:
Fox
30 seconds later:
Fox
The Saints call a timeout. Here’s the thing, the snow CONTINUES TO FALL even when Fox isn’t on the air.
Before the timeout:
Fox
After the timeout:
Fox
There was a two-minute delay for an injury, during which snow continued to fall:
Fox
35 seconds left:
Fox
It looks pretty much the same 12 seconds later:
Fox
11 seconds left:
Fox
By the end of the quarter, the snow is piled high. Then the craziest thing happens…
Fox
IT FALLS AWAY AT THE END OF QUARTERS:
Fox
Fox
It’s gimmicky, whatever, we like it.
