There's A Hidden Feature In Fox's Holiday-Themed NFL Scoreboard

Tony Manfred

Fox brought out its special holiday-themed scoreboard graphic for Week 16 of NFL action.

It features (somewhat confusingly) Christmas lights to represent how many timeouts each team has left. It also has a snowfall animation on top of it.

Yes, the snow actually accumulates.

Snow on fox graphicFox

It’s pretty cool, and there are all sorts of hidden Easter eggs involved. The coolest one by far is what happens when the snow it piled as high as it goes. IT MELTS:

Snow animation

Here it is falling:

Snow fallingFox



We spent some time just watching the scoreboard, here’s what we found.

1:25 left in the quarter, low levels of accumulation:

Fox snow accumulating

Fox

30 seconds later:

Snow accumulating fox scoreboard 55 seconds

Fox

The Saints call a timeout. Here’s the thing, the snow CONTINUES TO FALL even when Fox isn’t on the air.

Before the timeout:

Snow to

Fox

After the timeout:

After a timeout

Fox

There was a two-minute delay for an injury, during which snow continued to fall:

Injured player

Fox

35 seconds left:

Cam newton snow

Fox

It looks pretty much the same 12 seconds later:

Punter return

Fox

11 seconds left:

Brees yay

Fox

By the end of the quarter, the snow is piled high. Then the craziest thing happens…

Snow burst

Fox

IT FALLS AWAY AT THE END OF QUARTERS:

Snow animation

It’s gimmicky, whatever, we like it.

