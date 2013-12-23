There's A Hidden Feature In Fox's Holiday-Themed NFL Scoreboard

Fox brought out its special holiday-themed scoreboard graphic for Week 16 of NFL action.

It features (somewhat confusingly) Christmas lights to represent how many timeouts each team has left. It also has a snowfall animation on top of it.

Yes, the snow actually accumulates.

It’s pretty cool, and there are all sorts of hidden Easter eggs involved. The coolest one by far is what happens when the snow it piled as high as it goes. IT MELTS:

Here it is falling:





We spent some time just watching the scoreboard, here’s what we found.

1:25 left in the quarter, low levels of accumulation:

Fox

30 seconds later:

Fox

The Saints call a timeout. Here’s the thing, the snow CONTINUES TO FALL even when Fox isn’t on the air.

Before the timeout:

Fox

After the timeout:

Fox

There was a two-minute delay for an injury, during which snow continued to fall:

Fox

35 seconds left:

Fox

It looks pretty much the same 12 seconds later:

Fox

11 seconds left:

Fox

By the end of the quarter, the snow is piled high. Then the craziest thing happens…

Fox

IT FALLS AWAY AT THE END OF QUARTERS:

Fox

Fox

It’s gimmicky, whatever, we like it.

