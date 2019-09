Here are the Nielsen ratings from Obama’s address Tuesday night about the end of combat operations in Iraq. No surprises:



PRESIDENTIAL ADDRESS (8:00-8:19PM)

FNC: 2,888,000 in total viewers (694,000 in 25-54)

MSNBC: 1,311,000 in total viewers (373,000 in 25-54)

CNN: 988,000 in total viewers (300,000 in 25-54)

