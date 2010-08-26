Fox News White House Correspondent Major Garret Quits To Join National Journal

Major Garret.

Just weeks after Major Garret got a front-row seat in the White House briefing room comes news that he is leaving Fox News to join Politico nemesis The National Journal.Mediaite broke the news with the FNC press release, which is pasted below.



The National Journal has been on a hiring spree in recent weeks, stacking its masthead with big names like Garret, Matt Cooper and Marc Ambinder in a bid to take on Politico, which they’ve also poached from.

Who will be next?

Here’s the National Journal release:

Washington, D.C. (August 25, 2010) — National Journal Group announced today that award-winning political journalist Major Garrett is joining National Journal as a Congressional Correspondent, reporting and providing analysis across all of National Journal Group’s publications.

Garrett comes to National Journal from Fox News Channel, where he is currently the Chief White House Correspondent. During his eight years at Fox News, Garrett also covered Congress, two presidential elections, the war in Iraq, and many other issues of national importance. He will join Sue Davis, recently hired from the Wall Street Journal, to lead National Journal’s Congressional coverage.

“Major Garrett is the embodiment of the new team we’re building here at National Journal,” said Editor-in-Chief Ron Fournier. “He is known across Washington as one of the hardest-working journalists in the business, a fierce competitor on his beat, and a good and decent man. It is a rare combination, and one we’re incredibly lucky to be bringing into our newsroom.”

Before joining Fox News, Garrett was a White House correspondent for CNN, covering Presidents Bush and Clinton. Prior to that he was a senior editor and congressional correspondent for U.S. News & World Report, where he reported on Congress and the impeachment of President Clinton. From 1990-1995, he was a congressional reporter for The Washington Times, and from 1995-1997, he was the newspaper’s deputy national editor. Earlier in his career, Garrett was a reporter for The Houston Post, Las Vegas Review-Journal and the Amarillo Globe-News.

“Throughout his professional career, Major Garrett has always exhibited an absolute commitment to the work of journalism – getting the story and explaining it,” said Ron Brownstein, Editorial Director of National Journal Group. “His success as a reporter – not his profile – is how he judges himself, and it’s what motivates him. In this return to his roots, he’ll be working his contacts and sources all over town, providing the kind of in-depth reporting and analysis for our readers that only someone with his experience can.”

“The highest compliment in this business is: ‘I wish I had written that,'” said Garrett. “I’ve said that more times than I can count about National Journal reporting and the work of Ron Fournier and Ron Brownstein. I am and always have been a print reporter at heart. Returning to my roots is a homecoming of great personal and professional importance. This publication and this new job represent the culmination of my highest ambitions – to work alongside great reporters and find new ways to report, analyse and explain American politics. The word honour is sometimes hyperbole. Not now. I’m honored to join this team.”

In addition to his reporting work, Garrett is the author of three books, including The Enduring Revolution (2005), which was recently voted one of the best non-fiction political books of all time by readers of Chris Cillizza’s Washington Post “The Fix” blog.

Garrett joins National Journal Group as the result of a nationwide talent search that has been underway throughout the summer. In the last several weeks, National Journal Group has added several talented writers, editors, and analysts, including veteran magazine writer and editor Matt Cooper, political analyst Matthew Dowd, The Atlantic’s Marc Ambinder, USA Today’s Aamer Madhani, the Wall Street Journal’s Yochi Dreazen, Sue Davis, and Fawn Johnson, Politico’s Josh Kraushaar, Coral Davenport, and Tim Alberta, the Tribune Washington Bureau’s Jim Tankersley, Campaigns and Elections’ Jeremy Jacobs, Modern Healthcare’s Matt Dobias, and more. Further announcements will be coming in the next days and weeks. National Journal Group, which includes premium publications such as National Journal, CongressDaily, Hotline, The Almanac of American Politics, and Global Security Newswire, is undergoing a transformation that will build upon its reputation for intelligence and depth, infusing it with currency and speed.

FNC:

MAJOR GARRETT RETURNS TO PRINT JOURNALISM

Leaves FOX News September 3rd

FOX News’ Chief White House correspondent Major Garrett announced today that he will leave the network effective September 3rd to return to his roots in print journalism. White House correspondents Wendell Goler and Mike Emanuel will assume joint coverage of the beat. In making the announcement, Garrett said, “Slightly more than eight years ago, [FOX News Chairman & CEO] Roger Ailes, [former FOX News Executive Vice President] John Moody and [former FOX News Washington Managing Editor and current Senior Political Analyst] Brit Hume created a full-time reporting position for me in the Washington bureau. Our new Senior Vice President of News, Michael Clemente, has continued that support. Since August of 2002, the network and its top executives have given me every opportunity a journalist could hope for. I thank the network for giving me the chance to grow as a reporter and broadcaster.” He continued, “Throughout my television career, I’ve known with certainty I would someday return to my roots in print journalism. That day has come. I will soon announce an exciting new phase of my career — one made possible in no small part by FOX News’ consistent support. It would take a lot – something near perfection – to lure me away from the best job I’ve ever had. Details to come.” Garrett further remarked, “I will miss many dear FOX News journalists, colleagues and friends. I wish all of them success. I look forward to discussing my future work on FOX News – keeping in touch with an audience I’ve come to know and cherish. Before I leave FOX News, I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to each and every viewer who extended to me their generous good wishes, support and encouragement.” Michael Clemente, Senior Vice President of News Editorial for FOX News added, “There are reporters and then there are truly tenacious reporters who come along every so often. Major Garrett is a fact-finding machine, and wherever he goes he will continue to serve an audience that is thirsting for genuine reporting and balance. We wish him the best as he turns this page.” Joining FOX News from CNN in 2002, Garrett served as the network’s chief White House correspondent since January 2009. Prior to that, he held the position of congressional correspondent reporting on House and Senate races and providing extensive coverage of the 2004 and 2008 presidential elections. Before embarking on a television career, Garrett spent seven years at the Washington Times as its congressional reporter and later a deputy national editor. FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour general news service covering breaking news as well as political, business and entertainment news. For over 100 consecutive months, FNC has been the most-watched cable news channel in the country. Owned by News Corp., FNC is available in more than 90 million homes.

