Fox News: We Photoshop, You Decide

There isn’t much love lost between Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News Channel and the New York Times. So, not surprising that Fox News morning hosts Steve Doocy and Brian Kilmeade didn’t much like Times TV reporter Jacques Steinberg’s story over the weekend on Fox News’ ratings: “Fox News Finds Its Rivals Closing In.”



So what did they do? Well, they had a little fun with Steinberg and TV editor Steve Reddicliffe, during “Fox and Friends” this morning. The poodle photoshop is clearly parody, but look how Steinberg and Reddicliffe’s head shots come out on Fox’s air — yellowed teeth, exaggerated features, and in Steve’s case, less hair.

Full segment from this morning’s “Fox & Friends” below:



