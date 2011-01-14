Fox News Was Pretty Gaga Over Obama's Speech Last Night

Obviously they are not alone.



Just about everyone is praising the President’s address at the Arizona memorial last night with comparisons ranging from to finest moments of Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton (and a possible nod to RFK this morning on Morning Joe).

But perhaps most notable was the accolades directed at Obama from the Fox News panel last night.

Judging by the reactions of Charles Krauthammer, Brit Hume, and Chris Wallace one got the sense that there may have even been a few chills experienced in the Fox studio. Behold:

Brit Hume: “It wasn’t a memorial, it was more like a pep rally, but I think that is precisely what the people of this region needed and wanted.”

Chris Wallace: “It was a very powerful speech, the most powerful moment was when he talked about Gabby opening her eyes.”

Charles Krauthammer: “He did his speech in a very skillfully, successful way.”

Naturally, it is nearly impossible to find evidence of this on any of the Fox News or conservative websites this morning, but you can watch for yourself below.

Whether this marks a turning point for the president, as Krauthammers suggests at one point, is less of a certainty.

Not because the speech wasn’t as powerful as people are saying, but simply because, as Wallace notes later, one of the sad take aways from the Oklahoma City Bombing and 9/11 is that rarely do any “permanent lessons [of civility] ever get learned in this country.” Also, the shelf life for game-changing moments in the current media environment is about a week. At best.

In the meantime, Fox video below. Enjoy it while you can, I guess.



