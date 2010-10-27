Fox News Vet Shepard Smith Gets A New Three-Year Deal

Fired NPR host Juan Williams isn’t the only one getting a new Fox News Channel deal.



On “The View” this morning, Joy Behar brought up Williams’ re-newed FNC contract to veteran FNC anchor Shepard Smith, who was on the show as a guest. Smith took the opportunity to mention that he, too, had re-upped his contract for another three years.

“I’m really proud of the journalism that comes out of our place,” Smith said. “We’ve never had a big mistake. and I don’t know that Juan Williams has ever had a big mistake either.”

Deadline.com’s Nellie Andreeva also had the scoop about Smith’s contract, adding some context:

Fox News inked in 2007 was for 3 years and nets him $7 million-8 million a year … Smith is one of Fox News’ original stars, having joined the channel at its inception in 1996 as a Los Angeles-based correspondent. For the past 11 years, he has anchored FNC’s signature 7 PM newscast The FOX Report with Shepard Smith since, which has dominated its timeslot for more than 100 consecutive months, averaging 1.8 million viewers.

Here’s video from “The View”:



UPDATE – And here’s the release, just in from Fox News Channel:

FOX News Channel (FNC) has re-signed Shepard Smith to a new multi-year deal where he will continue as the network’s lead news anchor, announced Roger Ailes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, FOX News.

In making the announcement, Ailes said, “Shep is a rare journalist whose signature style leads the news industry while embodying the traits of great newsmen of past generations. His talent, passion and dedication to journalism is unmatched and we’re proud that he’ll continue in this role for many years to come.”

Smith added, “I look forward to my future at FOX News where Roger’s commitment to journalism has allotted me the freedom and resources necessary to execute the only one-hour newscast in cable news.”

Joining FNC at its inception in 1996, Smith anchors The FOX Report with Shepard Smith, which has served as the network’s signature evening newscast at 7pm since its debut in 1999. Under Smith’s direction, the program has been number one in its timeslot for more than 100 consecutive months, averaging 1.8 million viewers a night, and routinely beats CNN and MSNBC combined, according to Nielsen Media Research. In addition to his weeknight newscast, Smith anchors the afternoon news program, Studio B, which also ranks number one in its timeslot.

During his tenure at FNC, Smith has reported from both the Democratic National Convention and Republican National Convention for the 2008 presidential race. Additionally, he notably covered the approaching Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath from his native region; the Middle East conflict from the Israel-Lebanon border; 9/11 and the subsequent war in Afghanistan; Operation Iraqi Freedom; the Columbine school massacre, and President Clinton’s impeachment and trial. He was one of only two television correspondents to witness the execution of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh in June of 2001.

Prior to joining the network, Smith was a Los Angeles based Fox News correspondent, reporting on a wide range of stories for the FOX affiliate news service, including the crash of TWA Flight 800, the Montana Freeman Standoff, and the Oklahoma City bombing. Before this, Smith gained extensive local news experience throughout the state of Florida, reporting for WSVN-TV (FOX) in Miami, the former WCPX-TV (CBS) in Orlando, WBBH-TV (NBC) in Fort Myers, and WJHG-TV (NBC) in Panama City, where he began his television career.

