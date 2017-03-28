Fox News criticised for 'news alert' about Trump's weekend

Mark Abadi
Sundays are typically slow news days, but Fox News raised eyebrows on social media for finding an unlikely headline.

“News Alert: @POTUS spending weekend working at the White House,” the news network tweeted Sunday evening.

The tweet instantly drew backlash on social media for two reasons. First was the somewhat puzzling idea that President Donald Trump working at the White House over the weekend was worthy of a “News Alert.”

But critics piled on especially hard when it became clear that the Fox News tweet wasn’t entirely accurate. As several news outlets have subsequently pointed out, Trump spent much of the weekend at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia. 

Photos emerged of Trump in golfing attire, splitting time between hitting the links and watching television inside the clubhouse. He visited the golf club on both Saturday and Sunday, according to The Washington Post. The Sunday outing comprised three meetings at the clubhouse, a White House pool report said, but the people involved in the meetings were not revealed.

Needless to say, the social media reaction was swift against Fox News, whose commentators have staunchly defended Trump and his White House.

